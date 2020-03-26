$19.51 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post $19.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $15.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $102.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.84 million to $102.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.32 million, with estimates ranging from $112.44 million to $116.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $193,455. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.