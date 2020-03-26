1irstcoin Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $24.74 million and $49,803.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00010716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.01797983 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,772 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

