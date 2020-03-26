1SG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One 1SG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00010629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, BitMart, Kryptono and P2PB2B. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $21.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1SG has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004813 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00350154 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000988 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014356 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013817 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001762 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,147,532 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Kryptono and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

