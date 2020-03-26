$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.44. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.66. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

