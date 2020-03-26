$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.70. Celanese reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Celanese from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 154,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,969. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

