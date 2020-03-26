$2.50 EPS Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.79. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $12.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $11.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after buying an additional 83,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,489,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

