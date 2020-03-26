20,855 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,644 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 929,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

FSLR traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. 191,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,541. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,151.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.