256,034 Shares in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $74,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,750,000 after buying an additional 268,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after buying an additional 507,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

LSXMA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 1,140,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.