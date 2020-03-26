263,277 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 676.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,479,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after buying an additional 1,289,357 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 4,750,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,095,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

