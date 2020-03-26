27,020 Shares in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $5,199,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $161.71 on Thursday. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In other news, Director Teresa L. Kline purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,881.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

