27,573 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,883,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 8.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 1,655,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

