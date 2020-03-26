28,527,014 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,527,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,641,000. Capital International Investors owned about 3.72% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 3,263,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

