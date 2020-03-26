2,872 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 573,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $239,812,000 after acquiring an additional 73,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.85.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $539.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.36, a PEG ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $688.92 and a 200 day moving average of $441.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.