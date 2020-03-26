2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded by Barrington Research to Outperform

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWOU. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

TWOU traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,969. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

