$300.23 Million in Sales Expected for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $300.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.00 million. Moneygram International reported sales of $315.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.34. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 1,746.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,230,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,483 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Moneygram International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Moneygram International by 140.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

