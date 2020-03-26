30,335 Shares in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.94% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 143,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,308. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.