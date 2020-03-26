$31.18 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $31.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.38 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $28.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $129.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $129.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.50 million, with estimates ranging from $137.50 million to $139.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $178,386.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,601,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $999,526.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,952,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,078,797.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,133 shares of company stock worth $1,615,681. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

