31,129 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after buying an additional 288,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

NYSE COF traded up $5.53 on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 6,025,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

