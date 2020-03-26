$316.95 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report $316.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.25 million. Nutanix reported sales of $287.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,639 over the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nutanix by 556.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.