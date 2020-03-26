35,448 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.8% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $51.71. 37,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,297. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

