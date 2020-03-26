$36.29 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $36.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.67 million and the highest is $36.90 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $159.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.10 million to $159.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $182.31 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $184.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 5,107 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $17.50 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

