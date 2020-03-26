37,160 Shares in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Talos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 802.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 166,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 128,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 73,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 419,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,459. Talos Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $339.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.