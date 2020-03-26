$397.06 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will report sales of $397.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.60 million and the highest is $401.51 million. Advanced Disposal Services posted sales of $384.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of ADSW opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -403.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

