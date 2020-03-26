$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $4.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 million to $4.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 million, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $2.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%.

CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply