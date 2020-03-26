$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $4.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 million to $4.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 million, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $2.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%.

CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

