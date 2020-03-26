$4.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $4.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.69 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $20.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 billion to $21.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $28.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 188.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 879,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 192.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

