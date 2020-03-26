$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post $4.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. DURECT reported sales of $4.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.61 million, with estimates ranging from $27.48 million to $33.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 100.24% and a negative net margin of 69.61%.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.07. DURECT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 227,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 207,691 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 189,016 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

