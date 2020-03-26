40,000 Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Purchased by Centenus Global Management LP

Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LK. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,357,000.

Shares of NYSE LK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 1,651,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,704,789. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

