40,595 Shares in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRET. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRET opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $647.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRET shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

