417,883 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 417,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Davita as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

