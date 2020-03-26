421,272 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 421,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 419,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,262. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

