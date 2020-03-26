46,807 Shares in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 2.23% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $31.71. 66,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43.

