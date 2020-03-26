47,129 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

