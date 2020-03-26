48,547 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $21.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.79. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.