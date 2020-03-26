4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Tops $8,415.68

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Exrates and BitForex. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $8,415.68 and $1,735.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.02554768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Hotbit, LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

