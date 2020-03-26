$5.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings per share of $5.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $5.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $23.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.80 to $23.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.50 to $28.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.30.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $288.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.20. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

