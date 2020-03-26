500,000 Shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,980,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 254,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,744. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

