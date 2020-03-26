5,875,619 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,875,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.14% of Horizon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,592 shares of company stock worth $6,821,115. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

