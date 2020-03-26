598,472 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 598,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,070,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,876,000 after buying an additional 2,505,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,181 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,586,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,300,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,187,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,188,000 after acquiring an additional 420,595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 311,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,410. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

