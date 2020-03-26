609,090 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 609,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Corteva at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,169 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,085,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

