$620.78 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to announce sales of $620.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $626.25 million. Valvoline reported sales of $591.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,308,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

