63,871 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

