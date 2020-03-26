$68.25 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to report $68.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.90 million and the lowest is $67.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $276.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.71 million, with estimates ranging from $288.64 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of ELF opened at $10.30 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,028.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 260,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $13,704,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

