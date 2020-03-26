6,910 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 248,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $198.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,162,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.93. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

