743,100 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 743,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,352,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 924,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,962. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.

