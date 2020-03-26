76,069 Shares in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Secureworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Secureworks by 1,276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Secureworks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $939.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

