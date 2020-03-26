778,690 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 778,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,937,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from to in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.76.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 8,906,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

