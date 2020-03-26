78,218 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,641,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 614,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

