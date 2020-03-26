$8.35 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to announce $8.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.40 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $47.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

