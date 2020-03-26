82,017 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.39 on Thursday, hitting $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,581. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

