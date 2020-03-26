83,163 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded down $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 424,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

